Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the exam date for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE Mains 2022 will be held on June 26 (Sunday) in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be issued 3 weeks before the date of the exam.

The Main exam will be held for candidates who had qualified the ESE prelims 2022. The prelims result was announced on March 31.

UPSC ESE Mains timetable Time Subject Marks 9.00 A.M. TO 12.00 Noon CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.

{DISCIPLINE SPECIFIC PAPER (PAPER-I)} 300 2.00 P.M. TO 5.00 P.M. CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.

{DISCIPLINE SPECIFIC PAPER (PAPER-II)} 300

Here’s UPSC Engineering Main exam timetable 2022.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 247 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.