The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org till June 14.

The UPRVUNL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Trainees.

Vacancy details AE Mechanical 61 AE Electrical 28 AE Electronics & Instrumentation 17 AE Computer Science 05 AE Civil 12

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in relevant engineering field with minimum 65% marks. Thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script.

Here’s UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022:

Visit official website uprvunl.org Go to ‘Career’ – ‘Recruitment Notices’ Click on link for Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E&M/Civil Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPRVUNL AE recruitment 2022.