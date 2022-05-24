Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional answer key of Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 27. The PPSC Naib Tehsildar competitive exam was conducted on May 22 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 Naib Tehsildar vacancies in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept, Government of Punjab.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Public Notice Regarding Objections In The Answer Key For Recruitment To 78 Posts Of Naib Tehsildar In The Department Of Revenue And Rehabilitation Govt Of Punjab Updated 23-05-2022” under Announcement tab Click on “ANSWER KEY ALL SETS UPDATED 23-05-2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

