The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the first-semester exam timetables of various postgraduate programmes. Students can check the exam calendar at the official website vtu.ac.in for MBA, MArch, MPlan, MTech and MCA courses.

The VTU first semester exams for PG programmes will commence on June 2 for MBA/ MArch courses and June 6 for MTech/ MCA/ MPlan. The exams will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The practical exams for MTech/ MCA/ MPlan will be held from June 1 to 6 batch-wise.

Students are advised to regularly visit the University website for more updates. The exam hall tickets will likely be available for download in the coming days.

Here’s VTU PG Sem 1 2022 exam timetable.