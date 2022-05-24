The Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for UG courses, due to be held in July, has seen over 11 lakh students register for the exam, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said.

CUET is an all-India entrance test introduced from this year for admission to various undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country. The test has been made mandatory for UG courses at central universities.

“A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied,” Kumar said in a post on Twitter.

He further said students can now try for admission to the best universities in the country without the burden of scoring high marks in their board exams. Earlier, admissions to many Central varsities were done on the basis of high cut-off marks drawn from the board exam result and revised every year.

The UGC Chair also highlighted the participation of a large number of Universities in CUET and expressed hope of more varsities adopting the entrance test.

“With the possibility that CUET will be conducted twice in a year, this will further help the students to plan and attempt CUET. Best wishes to all CUET applicants,” Kumar said.

The online registration process for CUET UG 2022 closed on May 22. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions in the first and second week of July.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the National Testing Agency..