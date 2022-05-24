Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer under Advt No 12/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from May 27 to June 16.

HPSC has notified a total of 20 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer’ (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Level- 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).

Here’s HPSC Agricultural Development Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc (Agricultural Engineering) OR Bachelor of Technology (Agricultural Engineering) from a recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.