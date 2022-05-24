Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Agriculture Services Main exam was conducted from November 26 to 28, 2021 for a total of 1393 candidates qualified to appear for the Mains exam.

As per the merit list, 458 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts. Due to a lack of qualified candidates, 103 posts could not be filled and hence the vacancies have been carried forward.

The UPPSC Agriculture Services Exam 2020 had originally notified 564 vacancies.

Steps to check UPPSC Agriculture Mains result 2020: