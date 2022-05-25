The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC Bank) will today, May 25, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Trainee Junior Officers and Trainee Clerks. Eligible candidates from only Maharashtra state can apply for the vacancies online at the IBPS portal ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 29 posts of Trainee Junior Officers and 166 Trainee Clerks in the Bank.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit:

Trainee Junior Officers: 23 -32 years as on 28.02.2022.

Trainee Clerks: 21-28 years as on 28.02.2022.

Educational qualification:

Trainee Junior Officers: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.

Trainee Clerks: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

Refer to the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s MSC Bank Trainee recruitment 2022 notification.

Application fee



The application fee is Rs 1770 for Trainee Junior Officers candidates and Rs 1180 for Trainee Clerks.

Steps to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mscbank.com and go to Career section Click on the apply link for Trainee Junior Officers and Trainee Clerk On the IBPS portal, go to New Registration and complete registration Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) tests and personal interview. Merit List will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in online written tests and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.