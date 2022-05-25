Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has reopened the online application window for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 and the Dental Surgeon exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till June 3.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 3 at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The exam will be held in an OMR-based offline mode.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the examination, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” link Click on State Engineering Service Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Dental Surgeon Exam 2021.

Direct link to apply for State Engineering Service Exam 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 214 vacancies, of which 193 vacancies are for the Dental Surgeon Exam 2022 and 21 vacancies are for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.