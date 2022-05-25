Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the Combined State Engineering Services Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC AE Main exam 2022 was held from April 23 to 27 at different centres across Uttarakhand. The answer keys have been released for all subjects and series.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 31 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

Here’s UKPSC AE Mains answer key 2022 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC AE answer key 2022:



Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य अभियन्त्रण सेवा (मुख्य) परीक्षा-2021 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति” under Recent Updates section

Click on the answer key link The UKPSC AE answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UKPSC AE Mains answer key 2022.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in Rural Development Department, 56 in Irrigation Department, 8 in Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in Department of Energy, and 42 in Public Works Department.