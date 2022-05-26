Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Driver Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tslprb.in upto 10.00 PM today, May 26.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 225 vacancies of Driver Operator in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department. The pay scale is Rs 31,040 - 92,050. Only men are eligible for this post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-25 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

i) Must have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination from a recognised Board, OR

ii) 10th pass (SSC) and an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter.

Technical Qualification: Must have possessed valid HMV License continuously for a period of two years and above as on date of this Notification.

TS Police Driver recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State have to pay a fee of Rs 800. However, SC and ST candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs 400 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

Steps to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022: