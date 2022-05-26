Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The applicants can also raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till May 27 upto 12 noon.

“If any candidates feel that the key to any of the question/s is/ are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence and fee of Rs 500 (in the form of demand draft) per question (refundable in case of genuine/correct representation) to the controller of Examination, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, within a period of three days from the date of its publication,” reads the notice.

The written exam was conducted on May 24 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM at Jammu/Srinagar.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of Written Examination for the post of Medical Officer (Allopathic) - Provisional Answer Key.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.