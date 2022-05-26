The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2022 for Science, Commerce and Vocational Course. Students can download their results from the official website megresults.nic.in.

The total pass percentage for Science and Commerce is 71.62% and 83.63%, respectively. A total of 2,981 candidates appeared for the Science stream exam, of which 2,135 passed the exam. The number of candidates who appeared for the Commerce stream exam is 2,047 and the number of qualified candidates is 1,712.

Following are the other result links provided by the Board:

Abstract of result for Science stream.

Abstract of results for Commerce stream.

Abstract of results for Vocational courses.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, The HSSLC result for Arts stream and HSLC final results will be declared by June 15. Around 30,000 students have taken the Meghalaya Class 12th examination this year.

Steps to download Class 12th result

Visit the official website mbose.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on the result link available under subjects (Science, Commerce and Vocational) Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to the result.

Last year, the results of the MBOSE examination 2021 HSSLC (Science, Commerce and Vocational Course) were announced on July 30th, 2021, and the results of HSSLC (Arts) and SSLC were declared on August 5, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.