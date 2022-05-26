The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Dairy Development Inspector Grade II. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 25 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date to submit the application fee is June 28, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 14 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, fee, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Now click on “CLICK HERE to apply for posts of Diary Development Inspector against Advertisement no. 15 of 2021” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

