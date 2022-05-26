The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the candidate response sheet for the WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates check and download their response sheet from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). The model answer key was released on May 6.

Here’s WBJEE 2022 response sheet notice.

Steps to download WBJEE response sheet 2022:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 response sheet link Key in your login details and submit The WBJEE response sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to WBJEE response sheet 2022.