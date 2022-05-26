Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result of the Assistant Engineer (Trainee) recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL AE computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on March 30, April 1 and 2. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification.

UPPCL is conducting the recruitment drive for 113 AE vacancies.

Steps to check UPPCL AE result 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on View/Download against “LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELE COMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE /IT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M”

The UPPCL AE result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPPCL AE result 2022.