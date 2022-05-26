West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpolice.gov.in from May 29 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application is June 27, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from July 1 to 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1666 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 256 for Lady Constable.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 27 years old as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBCcategory as per extant rules/orders of the Government.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee

All category candidates except SC/ST (of West Bengal only) are required to pay the fee of Rs 170. The application fee for SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.