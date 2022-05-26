West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final competitive examination dates for the post of Wireless Supervisor and Wireless Operator. As per the notification, the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 in two sessions from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM. The admit card will be released for download from May 31 onwards.

The final competitive exam for the post of Wireless Operator will be held on June 15 from 12 noon to 1.30 PM. The e-admit cards will be available on the website wbpolice.gov.in from June 8 onwards.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with proper and original proof of identity, reads the notification.

Direct link to the Wireless Supervisor notice.

Direct link to the Wireless Operator notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab Click on the admit card link available for Wireless Supervisor and Wireless Operator posts Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

