The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 for the May session. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the ATMA website atmaaims.com.

ATMA 2022 will be held on May 29 as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. It will be conducted in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The result will be announced on June 3.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held three times a year for selection to MBA, PGDM, PGDBA, MCA and other postgraduate management courses and the scores are accepted by about 200 high-ranking institutions across India.

Steps to download ATMA admit card 2022:

Visit ATMA website atmaaims.com Click on the link to download admit card Select exam, enter PID and Password to login The ATMA admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ATMA 2022 admit card.