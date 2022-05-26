The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at the official website dbt.nta.ac.in.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 was conducted on April 23 (Saturday) in a computer-based test for the duration of 3 hours each. As per the Agency, 9,578 candidates registered for the GAT-B exam of which 8,677, while 13,699 signed up for BET and 11,771 appeared.

The entrance exam is held for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Here’s GAT-B/ BET-2022 result notice.

Candidates who had applied for BET 2022 can login to the website and view/download/print their scorecard. Candidates who had applied for GAT-B can download/print their Score and Rank Card after wards, NTA said.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the Institutes where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the Agency further said.

Steps to check GAT-B/ BET result 2022:

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in Click on ‘BET - 2022 SCORECARD’ Login using your application number, date of birth, security pin and submit The NTA BET scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to GAT-B/BET result 2022.