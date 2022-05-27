Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from May 27 to June 16.

HPSC has notified a total of 20 vacancies for the post of Agricultural Development Officer’ (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Level- 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-42 years as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc (Agricultural Engineering) OR Bachelor of Technology (Agricultural Engineering) from a recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Application Fee



For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the “Advertisements” section Click on “Click here to Apply” against ADO posts Register and login Fill in the details, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.