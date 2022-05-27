Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Prelim Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS exam 2021 was conducted on April 3 (Sunday), 2022 at different centers across the state. The provisional answer keys were released on April 14.

A total of 1,205 candidates have cleared the prelims. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam, The UKPSC Upper PCS Main exam 2021 will be held from August 20-24. The notification for the exam will be released shortly.

Steps to download UKPSC Upper PCS result 2022:



Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “26-05-2022 - उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल/प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 का परीक्षा परिणाम, कट ऑफ मार्क्स, अभ्यर्थियों के प्राप्तांक एवं संशोधित उत्तर कुंजी” under Recent Updates section

Click on result link The UKPSC Upper PCS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS result 2022.

Candidates can also check the final answer key and cut-off marks at the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.