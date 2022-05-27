The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the answer key for exams to the posts of Sub-Inspectors/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI, Sergeant exam 2022 was held on March 27 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com within 07 (seven) days from 27.05.2022,” the answer key notice said.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Steps to download WB Police SI answer key 2022:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Select ‘Get Details’ against ‘Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021’ Click on the answer key link The WB Police SI answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.