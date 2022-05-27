Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result of the Research Assistant exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Research Assistant exam was held in OMR-based mode on March 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The answer key was released on March 29.

Steps to download APSC Research Assistant result 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on the result link for Research Assistant under Latest Updates The APSC Research Assistant result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to APSC Research Assistant result 2022.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Research Assistants in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department.