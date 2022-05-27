Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates of the computer based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13 and Level 3 on June 14.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of examination. Downloading of admit cards will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

Here’s RRB NTPS CBT 2 exam notice.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result was published in the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th March, 2022 to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 was held on May 9 and 10.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.