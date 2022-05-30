Today is the deadline to apply online for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 5.00 PM.

The application correction window will open on May 31 and close on June 1 (9.00 PM).

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is conducted by the NTA.

Examination Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100. The application fee for candidates from OBC-(NCL)/EWS category and SC/ST/Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third gender is Rs 550 and Rs 275, respectively.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2022:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)” Register and login to apply Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.