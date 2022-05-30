West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the admit card release date for the West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS prelims exam 2022 will be held on June 19 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres from 12 noon to 2.30 PM. The Commission will release the admit card for download at its portal tomorrow, May 31.

“The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof. Candidates are directed to carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity,” the notice said.

The candidates must take a printout of the admit card. A soft copy of the Admit Card will not be accepted at the Venue of examination.

Here’s WBCS admit card 2022 notice.

The WBCS exam is being conducted for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview.