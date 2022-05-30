Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications for recruitment to 281 vacancies of Sub Inspector and Head Constable and Constable. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on BSF’s recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in till June 28.

The BSF recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 16 are SI, 135 Head Constable and 130 Constable for different Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Water Wing.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For the post of SI - 22 to 28 years, for HC and Constable- 20 to 25 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation (Class 10) or equivalent from a recognized University or Board. More details in the notice.

Here’s BSF Group B and C recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection shall be held in two phases under (a) First Phase- Written Examination; (b) Second Phase- Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test and Medical Examination.

Examination Fee

Candidates applying for Group – ‘B’ posts to pay Rs 200 and for Group – ‘C’ posts to pay Rs 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for BSF recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022 (Group B & C) Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for BSF recruitment 2022.