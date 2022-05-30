Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has invited online applications for recruitment to Apprentice posts in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on RRC’s website rrc-wr.com till June 27 upto 5.00 PM.

“Western Railway invites ONLINE applications from interested Applicants for engagement as Act Apprentices against the 3612 slots notified for training in the designated Trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2022-23,” reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on June 27, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrc-wr.com On the homepage, click on “Click here to Apply Online” under Apprentice Notification No. RRC/WR/01/2022 Register and login to apply Fill the application form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation[with minimum50%(aggregate)marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.