Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service; (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 749 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

