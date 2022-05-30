UPSC CSE 2021 final result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service; (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 749 vacancies.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Final Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021”
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the CSE final result 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.