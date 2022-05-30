Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ppsc.gov.in June 17.

The PPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer (Group-B) in the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children, Govt. of Punjab. The initial pay will be Rs 35,400.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved catgories.

Educational Qualification: Should have passed B.A./B.Sc. Examination with Social Science, Social Work, Sociology, Child Development, Nutrition, Psychology, Economics, Philosophy or Anthropology as one of the subjects from a recognized university or institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Here’s PPSC Child Development Project Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written competitive examination. No interview shall be conducted for selection to these posts.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/Backward class are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to EWS/PWD/Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC CDPO recruitment 2022: