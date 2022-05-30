Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for engagement of graduate/diploma apprentices (Engineers) in CHESS, Hyderabad for one year. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till June 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. Candidates can check the educational qualification available in the notice below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Process

Before applying, the candidates should ensure that he/she fullfills the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement. BE / BTech & Diploma holders must have registered their names at mhrdnats.gov.in non-registered candidates are likely to be rejected.

Applications are to be submitted online through the website link: rac.gov.in or drdo.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading of scanned copies of all the mandatory documents.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Percentage of mark secured by candidates at essential qualification level OR Personal Interview through Video Conferencing (Virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only.