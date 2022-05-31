Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for RBI Officer Grade B (DEPR/ DSIM) recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admission letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Officer Grade B online examination will be conducted on July 2 for the duration of 2 hours each for both DEPR/ DSIM. The exam will be multiple-choice objective type with negative marking for wrong answers.

The exam for the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) will consist of three sections with total 62 questions. For Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), there will be Statistics paper 20 questions.

Steps to download RBI Grade B admit card 2022:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters” under Current Vacancies Go to “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY-2022” and click on afmit card link

On the IBPS portal, key in your login details and submit The RBI Grade B admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B admit card 2022.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The Phase 1 exam for Officer Grade B-General was conducted on May 28.

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.