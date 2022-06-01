The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started accepting online applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2022). As per the notification, the registration process will conclude on June 30 (5.00 PM). Candidates can download the notification and apply for AFCAT on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches. AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August.

A total of 283 vacancies in both Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) have been notified.

The online IAF AFCAT 02/2022 examination will be conducted on August 26, 27 and 28. The admit card will be released after August 10.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2023.

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches: 20 to 26 years as on July 1, 2023.

Marital Status: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks having physics and maths as mandatory subjects. Refer to the official notification for more details.

Other eligibility conditions related to medical Physical/Medical Standards, selection procedure and other details are available in the official notification. The official notification can be downloaded from the AFCAT website.

Application fee

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs 250 for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology) can be paid online.

The training will commence in the first week of July 2023 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad).

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2022:

Visit official website afcat.cdac.in Go to ‘Candidate Login’ – ‘AFCAT 02/2022 Cycle’ Click on ‘New Registration’ and create profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 02/2022.