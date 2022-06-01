Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Secretariat Assistant: 1360

Planning Assistant: 125

Malaria Inspector: 74

Data Entry Operator Grade C: 2

Auditor: 626

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree.

Here’s BSSC CGL 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will have to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for BSSC CGL 2022:

Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com Click on the application link available against “3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, upload the documents an pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BSSC CGL 2022.