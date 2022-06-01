Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the exam dates for the posts of Executive Officer, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Executive Officer exam 2022 will be held on July 24. The APPSC JA exam 2022 is scheduled on July 31. Both exams will be conducted in the forenoon session.

“Hall Tickets will be hosted on the Commission’s Web site well in advance of the commencement of the Examinations,” the notice said.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) under Notification No: 24/2021, and 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Here’s APPSC Junior Assistant, Executive Officer exam notice.