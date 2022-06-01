Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Exam-City and Exam-Date Intimation slip of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2. Candidates can download their Exam-City and Exam-Date Intimation slip and Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Presently, the City and Date Intimation slip are Live for the following eight RRBs – Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Chandigarh, Ranchi and Secunderabad only. For rest of the RRBs, the City and Date Intimation slip will be Live by 06.06.2022,” a notice said.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13 and Level 3 on June 14.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.

Downloading of admit cards will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

Here’s RRB NTPS CBT 2 exam notice.

Steps to download RRB NTPC exam city:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link ‘Weblink to view Exam-City and Exam-Date Intimation slip’ Enter candidate Registration Number and Date of Birth to login The RRB NTPC exam city, date Intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam city.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result was published in the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th March, 2022 to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 was held on May 9 and 10.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.