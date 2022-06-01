Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the board exam results for Class 12 for the academic year 2022. The results have been made available on the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE conducted the Class 12 exams between March 24 and April 26. The pass percentage for Commerce and Science stream is 96.53% and 97.53% respectively.

Steps to download RBSE 12th result 2022:

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Click on ‘RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result’ link available on the page

Key in your roll number and registration number and submit

The RBSE 12th result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.