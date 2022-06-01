The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022. Candidates can check and download their results online at the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET February 2022 exam was conducted on May 4 and 5 and the answer keys were released on May 13.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

Steps to check KTET result 2022:

Visit KTET website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KTET FEB 2022 RESULT link

Choose category, enter Register Number and date of birth to check result The KTET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check KTET result 2022.