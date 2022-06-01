The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the category-wise cut-off score of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). The result was announced today, June 1.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

The Board has released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2022 session.

Here’s NEET PG result 2022 notice.

NEET PG Cut-off 2022 scores

Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score (out of 800)
General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile  275
SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile  245
UR-PWD 45th Percentile  260

Last year, the NEET PG 2021 cut-offs were 302 for General Category (UR/EWS), 265 for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 283 for UR-PWD.

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2022:

  1. Visit official website natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2022 result’ link
  3. The result notice will appear on screen
  4. Click on the view result link
  5. The NEET PG result will appear on screen
  6. Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2022 result.