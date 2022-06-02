The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadline for one day for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ upto 5.00 PM today, June 2.

Final notice to those who did not register or apply online for CET 2022...KEA web portal will be enabled for one day i.e., on 02-06-2022 to facilitate the candidates to register, to pay the fees and to apply online. Hence, this is the final notice to those who did not register or apply online to complete the process before 5.00 PM on 02-06-2022, reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2022 Online Application Registration link’ Register and proceed with the application process Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

