Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the examination form for June 2022 Term End Examination. Candidates can submit their forms online at ignou.ac.in till June 25. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per course.

The date to submit the form with the late fee of Rs 1100 (Rs 200 per course extra) is from June 26 to 30.

“Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly,” reads the notice.

The exam is scheduled to commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term End Examination.

Steps to submit TEE June 2022 form

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on TEE June 2022 form link Click on “Proceed to fill online examination form” Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the University has also deferred the deadline for TEE June 2022 assignment submission till June 15. Earlier, the deadline was May 31.

Notification regarding the extension of last

date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work

Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report, etc. for TEE

June, 2022 pic.twitter.com/1RNrg4rC3T — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 1, 2022

