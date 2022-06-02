Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) today, June 2. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till July 1.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from July 2 to 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are for the post of CMO and 12 for GDMO.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in medicine and registration under the medical council.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.psc.cg.gov.in Click on “APPLY NOW” against CMO/GDMO posts Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

