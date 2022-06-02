Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has extended the last day to apply online for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022. Candidates can now apply for the exam at the official website jkpsc.nic.in till June 7.

The JKPSC KAS prelims 2022 will be held on June 26 while the Main exam is scheduled for October 28. The Commission has notified a total of 220 vacancies to be filled through the KAS exam. This includes 100 in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 in J&K Police (G) Service and 70 in J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The upper age limit for OM is 32 and for reserved categories is 34 as on January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Bacheerlos’ degree in any subject from a recognised University.

Scheme of exam

The scheme of JKPSC KAS 2022 will comprise three stages: Preliminary exam, Main exam and Interview/ Personality Test.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for the general category and Rs 500 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for JKPSC KAS 2022: