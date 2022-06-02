Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main exam schedule for the post of Weaving Supervisor. The main written examination will be conducted on June 18 in two sittings through computer based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneshwar.

The recruitment exam will consist of 2 papers. Paper I will be held for the duration of 1 hour and Paper II will be conducted for the duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Both the papers will consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each.

The admit card will be released on June 8.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Weaving Supervisor admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.