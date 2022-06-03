Today is the last day to apply online without a late fee for the Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP ECET-2022). Aspirants can apply for the exam at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET. The last day to submit online applications without late fee is June 3 and with late fee is July 15.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET 2022 on July 22 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The admit card for AP ECET 2022 will be released on July 15.

Candidates are advised to read the AP ECET 2022 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP ECET 2022 Information Booklet.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students and Rs 500 for SC/ST students.

Steps to apply for AP ECET 2022:

Visit official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET Go Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP ECET 2022.