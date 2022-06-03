The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The KCET 2022 will be held from June 16 to 18 in two shifts; first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

“Candidates are also informed to verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for CET-2022 examination in the centre specified in the admission ticket by adhering to the guidelines/ procedures compulsorily mentioned therein,” the KEA said in a notice.

Steps to download KCET 2022 hall ticket: