Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 and the Dental Surgeon exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Both the MPPSC Engineering Service and Dental Surgeon exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 3 at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The exam will be held in an OMR-based offline mode.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the examination, reads the notification.

Steps to apply for MPPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” link Click on State Engineering Service Examination 2021/ Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 will be conducted for recruitment for a total of 193 posts. The MPPSC SES exam 2021 is being conducted for 21 posts of Assistant Engineer.