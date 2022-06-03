Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the Subordinate Services Group B Prelim Exam 2021 for the State Tax Inspector and Police Sub Inspector posts. Candidates can check the result online at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam was conducted on February 26 at 36 district headquarters across Maharashtra. The answer key was released on March 2.

As per the merit list, a total of 7082 candidates have qualified the MPSC PSI exam and 10,546 for MPSC STI and are eligible for the Main exams due in July. The merit list contains the region-wise roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates as well as the category-wise cut-offs.

The MPSC PSI Main exam will be held on July 17 and MPSC STI Mains on July 24. The Group B combined Main exam is scheduled on July 9.

Steps to check MPSC PSI, STI result 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examination/ Recruitment’ Click on the result link for PSI/ STI post The MPSC Group B PSI/ STI merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC PSI result 2022.

Here’s direct link to MPSC STI result 2022.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 666 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government. Under this exam, 609 vacancies for State Tax Inspector and 379 Police Sub Inspector have been notified.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage- Group B Main exam. Online applications were invited in October and November last year.