UPSC IES/ISS admit card 2022 released; check download link
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.
UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.
Steps to download UPSC admit card 2022:
- Visit official website upsconline.nic.in
- Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link
- Click on the download link for IES/ ISS Exam
- Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth
- The UPSC admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
Here’s direct link to download UPSC IES admit card 2022.
Here’s direct link to download UPSC ISS admit card 2022.
UPSC IES/ISS exam schedule
|Date & Day
|Subject
|Time
|June 24
|General English (Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|General Studies (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
|June 25
|General Economics-I (Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|Statistics – I (Objective)
|9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M.
|General Economics-II (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
|Statistics – II (Objective)
|2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M.
|June 26
|General Economics-III (Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|Statistics –III (Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|Indian Economics (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
|Statistics – IV (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.